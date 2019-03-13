POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between March 4 and March 10.

Herald Staff Report

On Monday, March 4, at 7:15 a.m., a cyclist intentionally struck the door of a vehicle during an argument with a motorist at 5200 S. Harper Ave., causing slight damage. The motorist declined prosecution.

On Wednesday, March 6, at 12:36 p.m., a vehicle taken from a University of Chicago parking lot at 6000 S. Stony Island Ave. was recovered at 52nd Street and Dorchester Avenue.

On Thursday, March 7, at 2:05 p.m., a suspect took a wallet from a purse hung on the back of a chair at Starbucks, 5700 S. Drexel Ave. Subsequent unauthorized use of credit cards was reported.

On March 7 at 7:05 p.m., three suspects, described as Black men 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall between 18 and 22 years old, asked a pedestrian to use his phone on the 4900 South block of Kimbark Avenue. When the victim continued walking, the suspects tackled him from behind and took his iPhone before fleeing on foot. No suspects are in custody. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Friday, March 8, at 4:1 p.m., on the 6300 block of South Woodlawn Ave. a subject was arrested and charged with assault after threatening a U. of C. Police officer with bodily harm.

On Saturday, March 9, at 6:30 a.m., at U of C’s Art Incubator, located at 301 E. Garfield Blvd, a plate glass window was shattered with a brick.

On Sunday, March 10, at 12:10 a.m. during an argument, a woman was choked by her boyfriend at 5815 S. Maryland (Mitchell Hospital). The suspect fled before UCPD was notified about the incident.

