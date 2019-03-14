CEO of Rush retires after 17 years

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff Writer

Dr. Larry Goodman, CEO of the Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center, will retire in the next several months after 17 years.

Goodman’s roles will be assumed by Dr. Ranga Krihnan, who will become the CEO of the Rush University System for Health, and Dr. Omar Lateef, the next CEO of Rush Medical Center.

The announcement comes after 14 months of the CEO Succession Planning Committee evaluating internal and external candidates and the appointment of Sherine Gabriel as Rush University’s new president last October.

“Dr. Goodman has been a truly transformational leader during his 17-year tenure,” said Susan Crown, chairman of the RUSH and Medical Center boards. “He has strengthened our financial footing, elevated clinical excellence, built a renowned health science education program and significantly expanded our reach to patients throughout the Chicago area.”

A few of Goodman’s achievements during the time he served as CEO includes a $1billion transformation of Rush’s Medical Campus on the West Side of Chicago, an increase in student enrollment at Rush University and the creation of Rush University System for Health.

“It has truly been a special honor and a privilege to be a part of the extraordinary transformation at Rush and to serve alongside the Rush community, with a singular focus on improving health,” Goodman said. “I came here as a resident in internal medicine in 1976 and met my wife here, so Rush has always been like a family and like home to me.”

Dr. Goodman has not announced an official retirement date.

s.smylie@hpherald.com