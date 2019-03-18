Old online comments continue to plague Calloway

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

and AARON GETTINGER

Staff writers

Controversy over four-year-old social media posts continued to plague the campaign of 5th Ward aldermanic candidate William Calloway.

Last Friday, members and allies of the LGBTQ community challenged Calloway regarding his homophobic posts, questioning whether his progressive philosophy was inclusive enough to represent the 5th Ward appropriately.

Over the weekend, Calloway issued a statement on his social media platforms disavowing the posts, saying, in part, “Those statements are not reflective of the man I am today, and I deeply regret them. I hope that the LGBTQ community can understand and know that, when I am elected, I will focus on protecting the rights of all Chicago residents regardless of race, gender, sexuality, identification or affiliation, as I have been over the last four years.”

Adrienne Irmer, a South Shore political figure who brought Calloway’s 2015 Facebook posts to light, gave a muted response. “I appreciate that he responded, and I encourage members of the community to take away from it what they will in terms of how true it rings to them. When I look at public apologies like this, I look for value indicators that show growth within the statement itself. And there was stuff missing. There was a lack of reflection that resonated with me. I noticed that.

“For me, it’s still a ‘no’ as to whether I’ll vote for him,” Irmer said. “I encourage him to dig deeper into the root of his sentiments and reach for better understanding of the harm that he caused to the LGBTQIA community.”

Nonetheless, questions remain about Calloway’s philosophy and his willingness to publicly address the issue. His campaign said Calloway is planning to host a forum to address the concerns on Saturday, but no details were available at press time.

When the issue arose, his campaign agreed to an interview with the Herald on March 18, but approximately three hours before the scheduled interview, Calloway’s campaign cancelled it.

“We plan to update the community as soon as we work out the details,” said Kelsey Kruzel with Calloway’s campaign over Twitter. “Appreciate your patience.”

Gabriel Piemonte and Grace Chan McKibben, who have prominently supported Calloway in his runoff with incumbent Ald. Leslie Hairston, both declined to comment on the developments by Herald press time. Piemonte, a former Herald editor who said he was working with Calloway to “unite the community,” came in third in the Feb. 26 aldermanic election. Chan McKibben ran in last year’s 25th state house district primary.

At the March 15 press conference, citizens of the 5th Ward, Southside Democracy for America (SDFA) and a representative from United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 881 gathered on the second floor of City Hall to speak out against Calloway’s posts.

On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court ruled in a landmark civil rights case, Obergefell v. Hodges, that the 14th Amendment requires all states to grant and recognize same-sex marriage.

Calloway wrote in reaction: “Heard an abominable sin was passed nationwide today. If the prophecy serves me correct America should fall at any moment now. Invasions, financial collapses, horrific natural disaster … prepare accordingly.”

After being challenged by members of the activist community on social media, Calloway doubled down on his sentiments: “If your pastor didn’t preach against any abominations today that shouldn’t be your pastor.”

Irmer said at City Hall that her friends were not abominations. “Anyone sitting in an elected office in my neighborhood needs to see the fullness of the humanity of everyone who lives there.”

“Will has said that his positions are based in his faith,” said Marc Loveless, SDFA chairman. “Well, we say that as far as leadership on the South Side of Chicago, particularly in the 5th Ward, understand that the sign on the door says ‘Bigots need not apply.’”

SDFA and UFCW Local 881 have endorsed Hairston in the runoff election, saying that Calloway’s sentiments do not represent their progressive vision for the 5th Ward.

Zach Koutsky, Legislative and Political Director for Local 881 UFCW, says the union believes that every worker deserves “dignity, equal protection and equal treatment when they are at work.” They wanted to endorse a candidate “who is going to be good for our members. Not just some of our members, but all of our members.”

During the press conference, the speakers asked other organizations to rescind their endorsement of Calloway until he apologizes for his posts and actively engages with the LGBTQ community.

“The South and the West sides are ground zero for the most murders of Black transwomen in the entire city. The 5th Ward is experiencing a higher rate of HIV/AIDS infections,” Irmer said. “We need somebody in office who is going to be sure that the 5th Ward is going to get the resources it needs so that they can be part of the ‘Get to Zero’ campaign statewide.”

The ‘Get to Zero’ Campaign is a nationwide strategic plan to reduce HIV infections and AIDS death to zero by 2030.

“If we don’t have an ally who is willing to engage with the community who is meaningful and impactful for their lived experiences, he does not deserve to be there,” Irmer said.

Calloway has taken a low profile since the scandal broke. He was slated to appear at Saturday’s Woodlawn Summit but did not show up.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com

s.smylie@hpherald.com