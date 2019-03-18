Text of Calloway’s statement

This is the text of William Calloway’s response to the charges brought by LGBTQIA groups and their allies;

“Four years ago, I posted statuses and made comments that were offensive to members of the LGBTQIA community. I initially posted them based on my religious beliefs, with no intention of attacking those who identify as LGBTQIA. My faith is never intended to offend, but to love. However, since that time, my thinking has evolved – thanks in large part to members of that community who have encouraged me to embrace and fight for all. Before, and even more since then, I have marched side-by-side with people of diverse race, gender, and sexual orientation to fight for justice in this city. Those statements are not reflective of the man I am today, and I deeply regret them. I hope that the LGBTQIA community can understand and know that, when I am elected, I will focus on protecting the rights of all Chicago residents regardless of race, gender, sexuality, identification, or affiliation, as I have been over the last four years. My love for all people is what drives me to fight for change in our community.”