Community Resource Center Coming to Hyde Park

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Flood’s Hall, located at 1508 E. 53rd St., is a new community resource center in Hyde Park that is expected to open in the fall.

Natalie Wright, one of the co-founders of Flood’s Hall, moved to Hyde Park in 2012 to attend the University of Chicago. Since graduated, she has lived and worked in the neighborhood as a caregiver. Wright had noticed that there was not a central location in the neighborhood where community groups could gather.

“[Flood’s Hall] grew out of early conversations that I had with Chris Hague, the other co-founder, who is a dad in the neighborhood whose family I’ve worked for. The idea for Flood’s Hall was based on what we thought was a real community need,” Wright said. “Which was a low threshold space that was accessible for community groups that would promote workshops or any kind of gathering that someone has an idea for, but who might need operational support to make it a reality.”

Since purchasing an office on 53rd Street, Wright, Hague, and Mariel Martinez, Community Coordinator, have been working to renovate the space, which was once a dentist’s office. Wright said, “When we moved in here, the water in the toilets wouldn’t turn on. There were leaks. So, it’s about getting the space to the point where it is usable.”

While the office is undergoing construction, the staff has been working with organizations in Kenwood, Hyde Park and Woodlawn to get ideas for the center. Since community members had an urgent need for space, Flood’s Hall opened its doors earlier than expected.

During the polar vortex in January, Tenants United, a tenants’ organizing group focused in Hyde Park and Woodlawn, used Flood’s Hall as a temporary warming shelter after receiving reports that local tenants did not have proper heating in their apartments.

“Tenants United was one of the first groups that I met. [They] had an idea for a warming shelter during the Polar Vortex,” Wright said. “They spearheaded that effort and opened up and helped staff it. They’ve been really great in terms of using the space and letting other groups know about it.”

In addition to hosting a warming shelter during the coldest days of the year, Flood’s Hall has an artist-in-residence program where artists in the neighborhood can schedule times to use the center to work.

Another problem that the staff members face is funding the resource center. Most of the funding to open the office has come from their own pockets.

“We’re getting nonprofit status now. We have very few programming dollars at this point. We’re trying to create a business model where we can potentially monetize aspects of the space while keeping the programming free or donation only,” Wright said.

Once the office is renovated, the staff will open Flood’s Hall for regular business hours. They plan to have a library for all ages, an equipment sharing program and space for community groups to work.

“We imagined it as a co-work space for nonprofits, community groups alike. Where we can all use the same printers but do it in the company to help push back against the culture of isolation,” Wright said. “Whether it is creative work or otherwise. Often times, we find ourselves working alone or in little niches. So, we are trying to do our best to combat that silo effect.”

