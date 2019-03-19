Peters introduces numerous bills to benefit public interest

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) has hit the ground running since his appointment in January, filing over a dozen different bills in the Illinois Senate. They affect everything from notification on lead in parks’ water supplies to the wellbeing of youths in the juvenile justice system, state custody and those enrolled in Illinois colleges and universities.

On Feb. 5, Peters filed SB1158, which would amend provisions on the state corrections code, repealing the provision that a committed person is responsible to reimburse the Department of Corrections for expenses incurred by their incarceration at a department-determined rate. It passed the Criminal Law Committee and is before the Senate.

Peters’ SB1270 would amend the Illinois Plumbing License Law, providing that park districts and agencies should test park drinking water sources that serve children under six for lead contamination, including requirements for testing and notification. An existing law already requires testing for lead in schools’ water supplies.

The samples collected at parks would have to be tested at certified laboratories and, if they exceeded the threshold of five parts per billion, notice must be circulated in a county-circulating publication (if applicable), the district or agency’s website, including from where the sample was taken and the Environmental Protection Agency’s website on lead in drinking water. Sampling and analysis would have to be done on all parks constructed before 2000 by 2022.

Peters filed the bill on Feb. 6; it is due for a committee hearing in Springfield on March 21.

Another bill, SB1188, introduced on Feb. 5 and currently before the Senate, would amend the criminal procedure code so that a defendant charged with one or more misdemeanors for whom a court has determined doubt in his or her fitness can be admitted to a diversion program after a court-administered eligibility screening and assessment to see whether the defendant could receive mental health services under state law “which shall reasonably assure her or his safety and that of the public and her or his continued participation in treatment.”

If the defendant is appropriate for the diversion, the criminal charges may be dismissed with or without prejudice. The diversion program may maintain or work with mental health and substance use treatment providers “providers necessary to provide a continuum of treatment options commensurate with the needs of the defendant and available resources.”

SB 1503 would move each election authority in Illinois to submit forms with the methods it uses for outreach to populations who may have difficulty voting or accessing polling places, what training materials are used for poll workers and the methods used to recruit them, the number of poll workers employed and their compensation and the communication plan for early voting procedures, including the number of early voting sites and their locations and hours of operation.

The information would be available to the public on request. The bill has been referred to the Subcommittee on Election Law.

Peters’ SB 1525 would require the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), dependent on appropriations with apprenticeship stipends for things like class tuition and equipment. Youth for whom the Department has or used to have legal responsibility are eligible, provided they are enrolled in a training program, do not receive any other Department scholarships or fee waivers and are below the age of 26.

The stipends would be available for five years, unless they were unable to enroll in the programs because of service the armed or public health services, Peace Corps or AmeriCorps. The legislation, which would take effect next year, passed the Human Services Committee and is currently before the Senate.

“Many apprenticeships have a high cost of entry, which can create burdens for youth who can’t afford these costs, or even outright prevent youths from entering the programs,” Peters said in a statement. “If we can help ease the burden for the youth of our state, we can help them set themselves up on a path towards more successful and fulfilling lives.”

SB 1641, currently in the Human Services Committee, would require the Illinois Student Assistance Commission to “identify and flag” college students who may be eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, the successor the federal food stamps program; colleges and universities would have to tell students that they may be eligible.

The bill mandates that ISAC include at least a student’s income information from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to determine SNAP eligibility and to develop a notice for post-secondary institutions with SNAP eligibility criteria, the online application for benefits and the Illinois Hunger Coalition’s hotline.

SSB 1642, currently in the Education Committee, would require drivers education curriculum to include instruction on bicycle and pedestrian safety beginning next year; it would also amend the vehicle code to include in the Illinois Rules of the Road publication information on how motorists can endanger pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles.

“I represent areas of Jackson Park and of Downtown Chicago, which have a higher than average number of accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists, have just as much of a right to the road as drivers do,” Peters said in a statement. “However, many drivers’ education courses only prepare drivers for how to safely be around other drivers.

“This poses a huge threat to pedestrians and bicyclists,” said Peters. “By including these new safety instructions in drivers’ education courses, we can reduce the risk of injury that bicyclists and pedestrians face on a daily basis.”

SB1743, through the Human Services Committee and before the Senate, would require the DCFS “to develop and process a standardized survey to gather feedback from children” who have aged or transitioned out of foster care, including “requests for information regarding the children’s experience with and opinion of State foster care services, the children’s recommendations for improvement of such services, the amount of time the children spent in the foster care system, and any other information deemed relevant by the Department.”

“If we want to improve DCFS, we need to listen to the people who live in it every day,” Peters said in a statement. “These surveys will push DCFS to face up to its deficiencies so that they can be remedied, which will allow the Department to provide the quality care the youth under its service require.”

DCFS will conduct the survey every five years and support a report each time to the governor and legislature, with the first report due no later than Dec. 1, 2021.

SB1808 also passed the Human Services Committee and is before the Senate. It would move DCFS and other state agencies to “establish an interagency liaison to review cases of at-risk youth in care and young adults” and “connect such youth in care and young adults to the appropriate supportive services and treatment programs to stabilize them during their transition out of state care.”

“Everyone isn’t magically able to take care of themselves once they become too old to fall under DCFS care,” Peters said in a statement. “The unfortunate reality for a lot of folks who age out of the program is that their struggles continue, and often get worse.”

DCFS and the other agencies would determine how to best provide at-risk youth and care and young adults with housing, education and employment services; DCFS and the agencies would have to submit annual reports to the legislature on the number of individuals intercepted and connected with services and the duration of such services as well as the number of youth in care or who have aged out during the reporting period, the services offered and the youth’s status. It would take effect immediately.

SB2123, in the Energy and Public Utilities Committee, “provides that electric utilities shall work with lenders selected pursuant to a request for proposals process and with vendors to establish the terms and processes under which a participant can purchase eligible renewable energy generation and energy storage systems using the financing obtained from a lender through a financing program designed to fit the Pay As You Save model.”

Eleven bills filed on Jan. 31 concern only technical changes to sections of existing legislation; 10 of those bills would change the short titles.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com