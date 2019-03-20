Early voting for run-off open in all wards

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Early voting for the 2019 Chicago municipal run-off elections for mayor and alderman opened in all wards on Monday, March 18.

The early voting location for the 4th Ward is King Community Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.; for the 5th Ward, it is Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

Hours for early voting are:

Monday through Saturday:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, April 1: 9 a.m. –

5 p.m. (4th Ward site will

remain open until 7 p.m.)

On Election Day, April 2, voters may cast ballots only at the polling place assigned to the precinct in which they are registered. Registered voters can look up their polling place online. Voting hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Registration services are available at every early voting site and, if voters have an Illinois driver’s license or ID card, online. Voters registering for the first time or those filing an address update or name change must show two forms of ID, one of which must show the voter’s current address. The deadline to register to vote by mail has passed.

