Jazz artist pitches in to help struggling Augustana church member

On Friday, March 22, noted vibraphonist and composer Thaddeus Tukes will join the members of Augustana Lutheran Church in an all-out effort to raise funds to help a long-time church member who is facing financial hardship caused by her being treated for cancer.

Shelley Barnard, who has been a member of Augustana, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., since the early 1990s and recently started working as an administrator, has been struggling with medical bills while undergoing treatment.

During the evening’s program which starts at 7 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy food, drinks and music by Hyde Park native Tukes.

“Tukes will be the centerpiece of the evening for most people. He was at [Augustana] playing for the jazz festival in the fall. The house was packed, and everyone really loved him,” said Nancy Goede, pastor at Augustana. “So, we asked him to play for this benefit and he, very graciously, agreed.”

Members of the church have offered their talents and services as part of a Silent Auction where participants can buy anything from a personalized guided tour at the Art Institute to home-baked cookies. Items for the auction can be viewed online at augustanahydepark.org bidding will take place throughout the evening.

Members of the community can buy tickets online for $40 in advance, $20 for students and $45 at the door.

