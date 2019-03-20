New exhibit at Hyde Park Art Center

Atala Pepper and Lex Lloyd watch as Caroline Liu, an exhibiting artist at the Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC), works on the as-yet untitled mural that she is painting as part of the HPAC’s exhibition Beginning to See the Light, “an exploration into the experiences and obsessions that generate collective joy & happiness,” during the Center’s Spring Equinox: Ain’t Got No, I Got Life celebration. Beginning to See the Light will be at the HPAC from March 20 through July 27. Community members can join Liu as she works on the mural during the HPAC’s Super Sunday celebration on March 31, from 1 to 5 p.m.