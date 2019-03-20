Review: “A Bronx Tale”

RECOMMENDED

Where: James M.

Nederlander Theatre,

24 W. Randolph St.

When: through March 24

Tickets: $27-$98

Phone: 800-775-2000

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

You’ve got to hand it to any show set in the Bronx in the 1960s that has a song about “Nicky Machiavelli.” And that’s not the only thing that recommends “A Bronx Tale,” Chazz Palminteri’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

Now at the Nederlander Theatre on its national tour, the musical epitomizes savvy recycling. It started life in 1989 as Palminteri’s one-man play about his Italian-American childhood, which had an Off-Broadway run and was revived on Broadway in 2007, again starring him. He also wrote the screenplay for the 1993 film in which he co-starred as his father, Lorenzo, opposite Robert De Niro, who played neighborhood mob kingpin, Sonny, and made his directorial debut. De Niro also codirected the 2016 Broadway musical, along with Jerry Zaks who, coming full circle, directed Palminteri’s original solo outing.

The main theme is the tug-of-war for the loyalty of the Palminteri stand-in, young Calogero—played here by Joey Barreiro as an adolescent and Frankie Leoni as a nine year old—between his bus driver father, Lorenzo (Richard H. Blake), and wiseguy Sonny (Joe Barbara), who takes a liking to the kid for not ratting him out to the police after he shoots a man on the street. Sonny starts calling him “C” and teaches him how to earn easy money and ample respect, as well as life lessons like the value of fear over love (hence the song about Machiavelli) and the necessity of following your heart.

“C” loves his dad, but Lorenzo’s straight-laced precepts don’t stand a chance against Sonny’s allure and, when he grows up, they boy comes to view his father as a working class “sucker.” As an Italian-American living on Belmont Avenue, he also falls in with a group of bad teenagers who foment violence against the blacks living on nearby Webster Avenue. Their illegal activities almost have fatal consequences for “C,” all part of a subplot involving his fledgling romance with Jane (Brianna-Marie Bell), an African American girl who works at a record store and may be “One of the Great Ones,” which is to say one of the only three great women Sonny claims a man meets in his life.

Putting aside the fact that “A Bronx Tale” is all clichés and stereotypes that sentimentalize, romanticize, and humorize mob culture, it’s hard to ignore the marginalization of women, even acknowledging that they may have played a minor role in Palminteri’s life. His mostly silent mother, Rosina (Michelle Aravena), has one song, and it’s meant to make him appreciate his father. Jane is more symbol than fully-rounded character, her two black friends are cartoons, and the only other female we see is the Belmont Avenue slut.

This musical also seems disturbingly derivative of others. There’s more than a little of “Jersey Boys,” and the subplot owes a big debt to “West Side Story.” Shades of “Guys and Dolls” show up, too; the big number “Roll Em” immediately calls to mind Nathan Detroit’s floating crap game.

Nonetheless, the songs are an asset. Menken and Slater have many Disney musicals under their collective belt, and here they incorporate the styles of the era ranging from a male quartet performing doo-wop under a streetlamp to Motown and early rock ‘n’ roll. There also are plenty of musical-theater ballads, though the drawback is that the singers and orchestra sometimes seem to be in competition. When that happens, the result is screeching, and lyrics are lost. Such is fortunately not a problem with Sergio Trujillo’s amusing, lively choreography.

A lot of the cast comes from the Broadway production, and Blake does an especially good job of imbuing Lorenzo with emotional truth, while Barbera tries to keep Sonny from being a complete stereotype. Barreiro is straightforward and likeable as the adult “C,” who also is the narrator, and Leoni acquits himself reasonably well as the nine year old, though arguably too much of the weight of the first act falls on his shoulders. Bell acts well as Jane, but I found her singing shrill.

So, should you see “A Bronx Tale”? If you liked “Jersey Boys,” definitely. This even moves along more swiftly, clocking in at a little over two hours. If you enjoy the music of the period, probably yes. But if you crave originality, complicated characters, and unique experiences, maybe not.