Review: “Doubt: A Parable”

RECOMMENDED

Where: The Gift Theatre at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre,

1700 N. Halsted St.

When: through March 31

Tickets: $45-$55;

seniors $25, students $15

Phone: 312-335-1650

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

What do you do when you’re not sure?”

That’s the opening salvo of the sermon given by Father Brendan Flynn at the beginning of “Doubt: A Parable,” John Patrick Shanley’s 2004 Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning drama, which is enjoying a smart production by The Gift Theatre at Steppenwolf’s very intimate 1700 Theatre.

From there, the play unfolds as….well, a parable….about the power and pitfalls of doubt and its opposite, certainty. And although the action takes place fifty-five years ago, the subject of sexual abuse of children by the clergy is just as relevant today, given the recent Vatican meeting and ubiquitous news stories about bad behavior by priests and the coverups.

Indeed, when we read or hear accusations of predatory priestly conduct nowadays, we’re inclined to believe they’re true. But Shanley presents a much more complicated picture that should cause us to question our assumptions. All the characters have good intentions, and there’s no clear resolution or indication of guilt or innocence, so we’re all left with—doubts, which Father Flynn in the sermon calls a “bond” between us.

Set in the fall of 1964 at the fictional St. Nicholas Church School in the Bronx, the play pits Father Flynn (Michael Patrick Thornton), the immensely popular progressive parish priest and basketball coach, against Sister Aloysius Beauvier (Mary Ann Thebus), the crusty old-school nun who’s principal of the school. After questioning young Sister James (Cyd Blakewell), the eighth-grade teacher—and castigating her for loving history too much and wanting her students to like her—Sister Aloysius comes to believe that Father Flynn has been behaving inappropriately, in particular with Donald Muller, the school’s first—and only—African-American student. Her suspicions are based only on the fact that the priest spent one-on-one time with the lonely boy, though when confronted directly, he says he was merely protecting him from the other boys and taking him to task for stealing church wine.

Hobbled by the patriarchal church hierarchy, restrictive rules she strictly obeys (for example, another nun has to be present if she meets with a priest), and an oblivious superior, Sister Aloysius decides to take matters into her own hands, even though Father Flynn, being a man, is her superior and willing to pull rank.

Despite a lack of evidence, her pursuit of what she believes is right becomes a personal vendetta against Father Flynn. It’s not clear if she hates him for perceived wrongdoing or because he wears his fingernails long, takes three lumps of sugar in his tea, and uses a ballpoint pen, all things she abhors.

When she asks Mrs. Muller (Jennifer Glasse) to come to her office to discuss the matter, Sister Aloysius gets a surprise. The loving mother is happy her son, who is regularly beaten by his father, has been befriended by a man he can look up to, and she just wants him to make it through the school year to June, when he’ll be able to go to a different high school.

Sister Aloysius is undeterred and basically blackmails Father Flynn with a lie about his previous position at another parish, a lie that causes him to beg for her compassion and ask the bishop for a transfer, though we never find out if he did anything wrong there or just wants to protect his reputation from the relentless nun. Caught in between them is poor Sister James and, of course, Donald Muller, who has been harmed by the efforts to protect him.

For The Gift’s production, directed by John Gawlik, the theater has been simply but savvily transformed into a church by scenic designer Arnel Sancianco and lighting designer Mike Durst. The alley staging means that the actors sometimes face off from opposite ends of the small acting area, but that’s a minor distraction.

What’s far more interesting is the balance between Thebus’ Sister Aloysius and Thornton’s Father Flynn. Because of medication that makes it hard for her to retain lines, Thebus is “on script,” and while shuffling papers suits her character perfectly, it does make her performance less emotionally layered. The result is that we see her rigid, fussy, unyielding side most clearly.

Thornton is brilliantly nuanced as Father Flynn: charming, funny, approachable, modern in his thinking. His sermons are delivered with just the right amount of humor to get the serious message across. When Sister Aloysius pushes his buttons, though, he’s not above pushing back, sometimes imperiously. His body language—from the pain in his shoulders when accused to the way he moves his hands—bears watching closely, which is all the more impressive considering he’s a wheelchair user. Whether or not this makes him more sympathetic, I’ll leave you to decide.