Sophy named to ‘best new hotel’ list

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Sophy Hotel has received yet another laurel: Travel + Leisure magazine has named it among the best new hotels in the world in an article that lists Hyde Park’s many attributes as well.

“Clearly, this is a great honor to be recognized by a publication as renowned as Travel + Leisure,” said Paul Calvin, director of sales and marketing. “With a great history of hotels that came before in the Hyde Park area, to be recognized as one of the great hotels in the world is something that we can take pride in, both at the hotel level and the community level.”

The article notes the Sophy’s architecture as a cross between Chicagoan industry and Frank Lloyd Wright, with Enrico Fermi’s nuclear fission blueprints and Joey Korom’s abstract expressionism on the walls.

“The Sophy has quickly become the social hub of Hyde Park,” Travel + Leisure wrote, noting the University of Chicago’s plum spot on college rankings this year, Erick Williams’ Virtue and the coming Obama Presidential Center.

“While Sophy is very happy to be recognized as one of the best new hotels in the world, we’re even prouder to represent Hyde Park on a global scale among other world-class cities like Paris, Hong Kong, London and Rome,” Calvin said.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com