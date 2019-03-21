Cochran pleads guilty to wire fraud, leaves City Council

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Willie Cochran pled guilty to a charge of wire fraud at Dirksen Federal Courthouse today, which resulted in his immediate resignation as alderman for the 20th Ward. He is the third of the last four 20th Ward aldermen to become a felon and the 30th City Council member since 1972 to do the same.

Illinois law prohibits convicted felons from serving on city councils.

While prosecutors had charged Cochran with 15 counts of corruption, they dropped all but one of them in exchange for a guilty plea. The disgraced former police officer had taken a will-he, won’t-he path regarding a plea deal and re-election; WBEZ confirmed earlier this year that he would plead guilty and resign.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Cochran admitted to having taken a donation from an unnamed individual. Federal district court Judge Jorge Alonso set sentencing for June 20.

The other counts included charges of extortion among business owners in the 20th Ward; Cochran allegedly also used charitable money to pay for his daughter’s college education and luxury car, among other expenses. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Cochran admitted to doing these things in his plea agreement.

A statement from Cochran’s attorney denied that Cochran had taken bribes and that he would repay $14,000 in money received from the 20th Ward Activities Fund.

“Ald. Cochran looks forward to putting this saga behind him and moving forward by focusing on his family and continuing to serve his community,” it read.

While outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel is entitled to name Cochran’s successor on City Council, there are no developments at present as to whom he would name. Educator Nicole Johnson and community activist Jeanette Taylor are competing in the April 2 runoff election.

