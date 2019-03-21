Red Fish Bleu Fish celebrates grand opening

Red Fish Bleu Fish celebrated its grand opening with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Hyde park Chamber of Commerce. Located at 5121 S. Harper, the restaurant was saluted by (left to right) Executive Director of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Wallace Goode, J.L. Jordan III of Publix Realty, Chamber Board Member Bennie Currie, Aliesha Alamo of Red Fish Bleu Fish, 4th Ward Ald. Sophia King, Red Fish Bleu Fish owner Jovanis Bouargoub, Helena Leverett and Ryan Thomas of Red Fish Bleu Fish, Red Fish Bleu Fish owner Dame Dia and Cookie Hernandez.