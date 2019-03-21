Retired preschool teacher to receive Legacy in Education Award

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Sharon Vadeboncoeur, a longtime preschool educator and Hyde Parker, will receive a Legacy in Education award from Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School, 5235 S Cornell Ave., during the school’s annual fundraiser brunch on March 31.

Vadeboncoeur was born and raised on the South Side. She grew up in the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Chatham and Hyde Park. She only left the South Side for a few years in her 20s because she moved up north, but she missed Hyde Park because it was a diverse place to live. After having a child, she moved back to Hyde Park and started working as a pre-school educator.

Vadeboncoeur started teaching at Akiba-Schechter in 1997 and retired after 20 years. During her time at Akiba, she taught children who were 2-year-olds and helped parents deal with separating from their children for the first time.

“It is very difficult because kids are crying, parents are crying, everybody is crying. What I’ve learned is to allow them to cry. Allow them to be sad. Allow them to express themselves,” Vadeboncoeur said. “But only for a short time. For the parents, it’s a matter of trust. For teachers, it’s about ensuring the parents that their child will be taken care of, they will be safe and will learn. For parents, it’s for them to trust the teacher and trust themselves as a parent.”

Vadeboncoeur learned techniques to help her students relax during the first few weeks of separating from their parents. She would spray perfume that smelled similar to what a child’s mother or father would wear on a napkin. Sometimes, she would give students a clock to teach them how to tell time. Students would learn what time to expect their parents.

During her time as an educator, Vadeboncoeur said that she learned a lot from her students. “Children are very smart. They know more than we think they know. They are compassionate. They are feisty. As they grow, I have grown as an adult. As the child grows, the parent grows. We have to grow together to meet their needs,” Vadeboncoeur said. “One thing I learned is patience. Sometimes, it is very difficult to be quiet and not speak as an adult and let the child speak. That’s one big thing I’ve learned and to listen to what they say.”

Even though Vadeboncoeur is retired and battling breast cancer, she stops by Akiba-Schechter to help students. Her advice to anyone who want to be an early childhood educator is to “learn as much as you can, read, talk to other educators, and talk to parents because parents know their child. The parents will teach the teacher about the nuances of that child.”

When asked about receiving an award for her years as an educator, Vadeboncoeur said, “I’m overwhelmed to be honest. It makes me feel very proud of what I do and what I’ve done.”

Akiba-Schechter’s annual brunch fundraiser take place at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., on March 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets will be $100 for adults, $54 for alumni who graduated between 2005 and 2015, $18 for children between the ages of 7 and 18, and free for children who are younger than 6.

s.smylie@hpherald.com