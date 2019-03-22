Calloway to expand on previous comments regarding homophobia with Sunday forum

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Community activist William Calloway, who is running against incumbent Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) in the April 2 runoff, will hold a forum “addressing inclusion and acceptance” on Sunday, March 24, at 1 p.m. at the Hyde Park Hyatt Place, 5225 S. Harper Ave.

“The 5th Ward is one of the most diverse communities in the city, and we need to ensure it feels safe and supportive to everybody,” Calloway said in a statement. “Please join me in an open and honest discussion to achieve a better mutual understanding across the ward.”

Calloway attracted controversy last week when activists released screenshots of four-year-old Facebook posts in which he attacked same-sex marriage as an “abomination” and LGBTQ people as sinful. He retracted and apologized for the remarks after they came to light.

Hairston declined to comment on the developments Friday, saying she was focused on running her own campaign.

