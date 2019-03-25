Shots fired at Calloway headquarters

By AARON GETTINGER

Unknown persons shot at 5th Ward aldermanic candidate Will Calloway’s South Shore campaign headquarters in a drive-by Monday afternoon. Two shots went through the storefront windows, and another lodged in the frame. There were no injuries.

Calloway, who is known for his anti-violence activism and frequently mentions being a victim of gun violence himself — he has dedicated his campaign to Darnell Bass, who was shot and killed in South Shore last October — streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook Live.

He was visibly shaken as he described a phone-bank session interrupted by gunfire but forgave the shooters in comments to reporters.

“I’m a firm believer in the practices and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, and I believe in nonviolence as a method to resolve any means,” Calloway said. “That’s something that I want them to know. I want them to put the guns down. I want them to know that I love them and I forgive them.”

The Chicago police said that the shooting took place around 2:49 p.m.

Asked about the possibility that his office, 2030 E. 71st St., was the target, Calloway said his campaign had not received any threats. “We know that this is a high traffic intersection and is relatively dangerous. This is the first time that this has ever, ever, ever happened,” he said.

Nevertheless, “It’s Chicago,” he said, adding that it would be “naive” to discount the possibility: “We all know what type of city we live in.”

