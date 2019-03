Celebrating Walgreen’s new Optical Department

Members of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and officials from Walgreen Optical participate in recent Ribbon Cutting ceremony at Walgreen Optical, 5500 S. Lake Park Ave. Among those attending (from left to right) were Wallace Goode, Executive Director Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce; Troy Ratcliff, HPCC Board member; Bennie Currie, HPCC Board member; Paula Jones, HPCC Board member; Dr. Bobby Singh, Walgreen Optical Optometrist; Angela Smith, Walgreens ; April Brooks, Walgreens; Renee Alvery, Walgreens; Nohemi Schee, Walgreens and Teresa Stancik, Walgreens Optical.