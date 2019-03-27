Community members join police in working on strategic plan for 2nd District

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

After hearing from community members, students, and organizations, the Chicago Police Department has taken the second step toward developing a strategic policing plan that will focus on community engagement.

On March 26, 2nd Police District officials met with community members at XS Tennis Village, 5336 S. State St., to receive feedback on a draft strategic plan that District members created after the first community meeting on March 12. The police came up with nine topics that were consistent with citizen responses during the first meeting. Each topic was related to crime, community outreach and youth engagement.

At the meeting, community members were asked to go to one of the nine tables with a topic of their interest and have a 20-minute conversation with a trained facilitator and mediator. After 20 minutes, community members were encouraged to go to another table and share their ideas or stick with their table. Attendees were able to go to at least three tables.

The nine topics were: Crimes (Gun Violence, Narcotic trafficking, Quality of Life Crimes).

Community Outreach (Community Event officers could attend, community organizations that officers should reach out to like parks and faith-based organizations, block clubs) and Youth Engagement: (creating a basketball tournament for youth between the ages of 16-24 between 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., police officers getting involved with youth-sponsored or youth-focused events and creating a summer baseball league for youth).

During each of the small meetings, community members were asked to talk about actions that police officers can do to improve relationships with communities and decrease crimes. Attendees were able to offer solutions and connect officers with organizations that they should reach out to.

After an hour of conversation among attendees and officers, everyone was asked to join the larger group and share their ideas and ask questions. At the end of meeting, attendees were asked to fill out surveys about the effectiveness of the meeting.

The 2nd police district will take all of the ideas offered on Tuesday night and finalize their strategic plan that will be used throughout the year. They will host quarterly meetings to follow up with citizens about their progress.