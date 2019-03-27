Neighborhood Club director leaves; organization searches for replacement

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

After over four years, Sarah Diwan has stepped down as director of the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club (HPNC), citing medical reasons. The search for a new director of the 110-year-old community organization has begun.

Chyla Wilson is the interim executive director after serving as programs director and is under consideration to replace Diwan.

“We were really excited to get her for that, because she had been working for nine years at another program that does after-school programming and summer camps, just like we do,” said Diwan of Wilson, who previously worked at the Otis Wilson Charitable Association.

Wilson will serve as HPNC’s board searches for a permanent replacement; Diwan, who is staying on as director of development, said the board is accepting applications with interviews set to begin on April 1.

Diwan said the executive director “answers to the board of directors [and] is primarily responsible for ensuring that the mission is being adhered to and that all the programming [that] takes place is mission-consistent.

“More specifically, providing oversight for all the finances of the organization, oversight for all the staff and their work,” she added. The director develops relations with other Hyde Park institutions and ensures its presence at events like the Fourth of July Parade and Used Book Sale.

“But in the end, this is where the buck stops for the financial health of the organization,” said Diwan of the role, highlighting the director’s chief responsibility for fundraising, which she said comprises 30 percent of the job.

Diwan has worked at HPNC since 2010. She said she was proudest of increasing programs’ quality over the course of her tenure, followed by renovations and improvements on the facility at 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., “making it seem more friendly and welcoming, giving it more of a warm and fun feeling.”

“In terms of the programming, we have using some well-known and established tools that guide a different element of an after-school program,” Diwan said of programmatic improvements, which include a new gardening program, safety measures and retrofitting classrooms to be age-appropriate for students. “I think we’ve improved the number of staff, the quality of the staff; made it clear that quality is what we’re looking for, just as much as filling up the spots or financial success.

“We want to be a program that people choose to come to,” Diwan said.

HPNC is a nonprofit that provides programs for youth from infancy through adolescence. “We have a mission to provide this programming in a manner that’s high-quality, that adheres to our core values of inclusiveness, community and excellence,” Diwan said. “We strive to always serve kids from all different socioeconomic backgrounds.” Some youth pay full tuition; others are supported by state funds and some receive HPNC scholarships.

“We really make intentional decisions to make sure that we’re pulling kids from all different backgrounds and abilities to pay,” Diwan said, adding that the eye-catching HPNC bus picks up children from several neighborhood elementary schools, allowing friendships to develop among students from different backgrounds who may otherwise never meet.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com