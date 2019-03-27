Review: Abbey Theatre’s “Two Pints”

RECOMMENDED

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

What do you do when you’re not sure?”

It takes a certain amount of chutzpah to write a play that consists entirely of two working-class men in late middle age shooting the breeze in a bar for a couple of hours.

But that’s just what Irish novelist, dramatist, and screenwriter Roddy Doyle (“The Commitments”) has done with the Abbey Theatre’s “Two Pints,” which was created to tour rural Irish pubs and now has come to The Pub at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

This is the first time CST has used its cozy pub for a production, and while “Two Pints” obviously is a perfect fit, it won’t be to everyone’s taste – despite the fine acting by Liam Carney and Philip Judge under Caitríonia McLaughlin’s canny direction. You have to have the patience for meandering conversations seemingly about nothing, lots of free association, and halting exchanges with absurdist undertones that conjure up Gogo and Didi in “Waiting for Godot.”

But there is more here than is immediately apparent. Amid the intermittently funny remarks and ramblings about car-park attendants, vegetarianism, burgers, Nigella Lawson (last name not mentioned), Madonna, Cleopatra, “The Good Wife,” football, and a whole lot more, we learn that One’s (Carney) father is in the hospital. In the first act, One doesn’t expect that the 95-year-old will be able to go home again; by the second act, the old man is in a coma, and the third act takes place just after his funeral.

This situation sparks discussions of life, death, and the afterlife, as well as pain, grief, happiness, family, and the meaning of it all. Although One and Two curse continually and often argue, we can see that they clearly care about each other, and Two is trying to help his friend deal with his loss. Since neither believes in a real heaven, they even imagine one that’s much like their here-and-now, with them perched on bar stools and a barman drawing pints of Guinness.

They also come across as inherently decent men, dispensing more praise than criticism as they riff on women, gays, and people of different backgrounds without any of the bigotry that’s arguably expected, at least in this country. They even occasionally reveal deeper emotions, though in a fairly non-demonstrative way.

Still, towards the end of the third 30-minute act, I was finding “Two Pints” too long and repetitive. Perhaps this is because I wasn’t imbibing along with the characters, but their sessions could be trimmed to two acts. Or they could be boosted with an extra dram of reality: The Barman (Laurence Lowry) doesn’t say a word in the play, but in a real bar I bet he’d put in his two cents.