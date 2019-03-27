Review: “Act(s) of God”

SOMEWHAT RECOMMENDED

Where: Lookingglass

Theatre Company,

Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave.

When: through April 7

Tickets: $40-$75

Phone: 312-337-0665

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

Before the world premiere of Kareen Bandealy’s “Act(s) of God” got underway, I was trying to figure out from Brian Sidney Bembridge’s set exactly when it takes place. The homey living room/dining room features 20th-century furniture, artworks, and accessories from a variety of decades, including a dining room set that could date to the 1930s, a light-wood coffee table possibly from the 1950s, and a vintage radio but no tv.

My guess was way off, because as soon as this absurdist dramedy starts, we learn from a radio broadcast that the date is April 13, 2029, and an asteroid has narrowly missed the earth. We also find out that Mother (Shannon Cochran) and Father (Rom Barkhordar) have moved to the desert but it’s not clear why. They are waiting for their adult children to arrive and annoying each other, as Father tries to read his book, and Mother vocally sorts the mail. Then she comes across an old-fashioned envelope neither of them can open.

Once the Middle (Anthony Irons) child arrives with his Fiancée (Emjoy Gavino), followed by the Youngest (Walter Briggs), strange things begin to happen. They can’t open the envelope, either; and it seems to have magical properties. So, they decide it’s a sign from God and sit on the floor for a group prayer.

Then the Eldest (Kristina Valada-Viars), an atheist and lesbian, shows up and easily opens the envelope. She takes out a sheet of paper that looks empty to her, but the others see a note in a universal language. Guess who’s coming to dinner? The note informs them – God.

That’s the set up in the first “act of god,” which combines the anachronistic furnishings with futuristic details, such as private transportation by drone and an ultra-advanced cell phone. Convinced that God is a woman, Mother is so excited that she bossily oversees preparations and sings an extended aria complaining about her husband and daughter.

The second act poses a different, potentially faith-shaking question: What if God isn’t as expected, or simply isn’t? The result is a series of escalating dysfunctional family arguments that come to verbal blows in the case of Mother and Eldest and physical blows for Middle and Youngest. The Fiancée, not surprisingly, decides this family isn’t for her, while Father sleeps through it all.

The third “act of god” is an end-of-the-world scenario. It asks what happens when everything one knows or believes disappears? After Father tells a long story illustrating a high apostle’s failure to recognize God disguised as a beggar, his efforts to cling to his love of fruit and belief in his relationship with his maker come to naught. So do the concerns of the others, each reduced to isolation in his or her own little world—except, for a moment, the Youngest.

By this time, I didn’t know what Bandealy, a fine actor most recently seen at Lookingglass as Captain Nemo, was trying to say. He’s clearly examining the need to believe and the stories we tell to sustain that, but the three acts don’t fit together very well, and the second act family battles go on too long. Trimming 15 to 30 minutes might help.

Also, there’s a lot that reminds me a bit too much of other plays. The exchange of insults between Mother and Eldest immediately calls to mind Gogo and Didi in “Waiting for Godot.” The use of anachronism conjures up “The Skin of Our Teeth,” which arguably does it better.

On the other hand, Lookingglass is to be applauded for encouraging and developing new works by ensemble members, and no first-time playwright could imagine at better production than this one. Director Heidi Stillman navigates the complicated tone well, making the most of the humor as well as the existential horror.

The cast is uniformly excellent, though for me Valada-Viars stands out because of her convincing passion. Of the design elements, Mara Blumenfeld’s costumes are letter-perfect from Mother’s flowing caftans to the Fiancée’s below-the-knee fit-and-flare dress to Youngest’s illuminated sneakers.

“Act(s) of God” is still a work in progress, but it has a fascinating premise and lots of promise.