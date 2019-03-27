‘Wired to Wear’ opens at MSI

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

A new exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry lets visitors grasp the hands-on and present possibilities of wearable technologies and think of the spectacular possibilities ahead. “Wired to Wear” weaves together design, engineering and art from 15 different countries, brands like Google and applied technology from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Anthony Vitagliano, who runs exhibitions and engagement at MSI, said “Wired to Wear” is the world’s first exhibition on wearable technology “from backpacks to jetpacks.” (Indeed, a man with the latter flew over MSI’s north entrance in a press event to launch the exhibition.)

“It’s really an exhibition about the possibilities that exist in this moment in time, when technology and creativity are really combining in a kind of crazy way,” he said. “And it can only happen here at the Museum of Science and Industry, where we allow people to get hands-on with technology, to try things on, to experience this emerging field.”

Vitagliano said that MSI had been developing the exhibition for two years. “It was about creating this really provocative and future look at what this world is about. We wanted to find the right time to do that and bring in the artists that complimented everything from health and wellness to couture fashion.”

“It’s what you’re going to have in your closet in the future,” he said. “I think everyone finds their own way in here.”

Victor Mateevitsi, who got his doctorate at the UIC Electronic Visualization Laboratory in “SpiderSense,” has a vest on display “that allows you to feel the environment around you on your own body.”

“It’s basically mapping the environment into haptics,” or technology that stimulates touch and motion, Mateevitsi said. The principle behind it is echolocation: Put the vest on and close your eyes; it vibrates the nearer you come to a wall or obstacle.

“It basically sends an ultrasonic pulse if there is an object, whether it’s human or a wall, that will reflect back,” Mateevitsi explained. The sensors cover the 360-degrees around the body, and vibration sensors map obstacles, increasing and decreasing in intensity depending on one’s distance.

The applications are clear for the blind. “You can imagine that, if they are using a cane, if there is something like a cabinet that someone left open, they wouldn’t be able to sense that,” he said. Firefighters and soldiers need to know if someone is behind them, which becomes difficult at night or in smoky conditions. And everyone else gets an “extra sense, that they can feel what’s going on around them.

“Especially today, when everyone is on their phone, they’re looking at their phones and bumping into each other. With SpiderSense, you can actually feel is somebody is coming towards or behind you,” Mateevitsi said, pointing out the utility for cyclists as well.

Issues exist, however: batteries have yet to be effectively integrated into the clothing and do not last a whole day, and the electronic circuits aren’t exactly waterproof for washing or capable of withstanding the G-forces of a spin cycle. But Mateevitsi is optimistic.

“Stay tuned,” he said.

Thirteen-year-old Jordan Reeves of Columbia, Missouri, was born one-handed and helped design a prosthetic arm cannon that shoots glitter — “Project Unicorn” — powered by compressed air.

“You push the button, and air comes out,” she explained. Out from a canister, “the air takes the glitter and shoots it out of a unicorn horn.”

“It’s more like a fun creation I made,” she said, supposing that it will eventually make an appearance at parties. “It’s a fun, joyful thing to spread.”

Reeves had some help from Sam Hobish, now Born Just Right’s design director, who taught her the CAD 3-D printing software. Reeves founded Born Just Right (she was, in fact, born with her right hand). “Kids can build off of their disability. They’ll get the opportunity that I got, to learn to design.”

“When Jordan had the opportunity to design this, people realized it sparks joy,” said Jen Lee Reeves, her mother and Born Just Right’s co-founder. “We talked about what we could do to help others, and we decided that we would take this and turn it into a nonprofit.” Born Just Right holds design workshops across the country; participants who want to keep working on their prototypes are assigned a volunteer guide to assist them as they continue working on it.

Annalis Clint with Google presented the Jacquard technology sewn into a Levi’s jacket: arriving ride shares alert wearers by vibrations, and wearers can gesture to hear navigation when they drive.

“Essentially we’ve found a way to integrate technology into clothing,” Clint said. When touched, interactive threads connect to a smartphone app via Bluetooth through four different gestures.

When MSI asked Google to participate in the exhibition, they collaborated with WOW Tokyo, who created an exhibit with suspended fabric and lighting that uses Jacquard. Visitors can gesture on the fabric, manipulating and lighting the fabric in the center of the hall in so doing.

“That’s the same concept that we’ve applied to the fabric,” Clint said. “If you touch the sleeve, you can do all those gestures and basically control your digital world.”

“The truth of this technology is that it opens up so many doors and so many worlds. The imagination is the limit,” she continued.

“Wired to Wear” runs for the next 14 months.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com