Kenwood girls run away with Chicago Public League Indoor Track and Field Championship

The Kenwood girls team won the 2019 Chicago Public League Indoor Track and Field City Championship on March 17. It was the fifth time in school history the Broncos girls captured the city indoor title.

“We came into the meet hoping to score 77 points,” said Philip Wallace, head coach of the Kenwood Broncos Track and Field team following the meet. “We finished with 87 (points).”

Prior to the meet, Wallace said the team earned a huge amount of points through “sprints and jumps.”

The Broncos received dominating performances by four-time All-State senior Zakiya Johnson, who won both the 400 and 200-meter dashes, and freshmen Sydney Weaver, who won the 60-meter dash and helped the 4 x 200-meter relay team grab second place.

“The ladies executed well,” said Wallace. “Our main goal was to win the indoor city championship.”

And that they did.

