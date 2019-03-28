Police: Morning robberies in East Hyde Park share characteristics

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) are warning the neighborhood of two morning robberies that “share similar characteristics and occurred within a short period of time, which suggests a pattern.”

On March 28 at 7:15 a.m., a suspect armed with a knife approached a person walking at 1601 E. 53rd St. from behind and demanded his property. The victim fought with the suspect, who took the victim’s headphones and ran eastbound on 53rd Street.

Around five minutes later, a suspect armed with a knife approached an individual standing by his car in an alley off the 5300 South block of Hyde Park Boulevard and demanded his property. The suspect fled southbound on the alley after the victim defended himself and a witness arrived on the scene.

The victim in the second incident, whom the Chicago Police describe as a 59-year-old man, suffered a wound to the back of his head but declined emergency treatment.

The Chicago Police are investigating both incidents.

