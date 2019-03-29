Last weekend for early voting in April 2 mayoral and aldermanic election

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The 2019 Chicago municipal run-off elections for mayor and alderman are Tuesday, April 2, but early voting is still open, and the polling places will be open over the weekend.

The early voting location for the 4th Ward is King Community Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.; for the 5th Ward, it is Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

Hours for early voting are:

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, April 1: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (4th Ward site will remain open until 7 p.m.)

On Election Day, April 2, voters may cast ballots only at the polling place assigned to the precinct in which they are registered. Registered voters can look up their polling place online. Voting hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

