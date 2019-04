HERALD STAFF REPORT

The 2019 Chicago municipal run-off elections for mayor and alderman are tomorrow, April 2. All citizens should cast their ballots for the candidates of their choice. Early voting is over, so voters need to go to the polling place assigned to the precinct in which they are registered. Registered voters can look up their polling place online . Voting hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

hpherald@hpherald.com