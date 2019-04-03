Hairston maintains lead with all precincts reporting

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

It took until Wednesday afternoon, but all the precincts in the 5th Ward runoff have reported. Ald. Leslie Hairston holds a small lead over challenger William Calloway, 6,695 (50.57%) to 6,543 (49.43%). Barring unforeseen circumstances with counting mail-in or provisional ballots, the incumbent will eke out a tiny win.

Calloway told supporters on election night that he would not concede until all ballots were counted. Under Illinois law, he has the right to a recount if he received at least 95% of Hairston’s total vote, which he will likely meet. The campaign said on election night that they may ask for one.

Regardless of whether Hairston wins reelection, the result is a blistering signal of her standing in the ward she has represented in City Hall for 20 years and for which she is Democratic committeewoman. It was the first time she has forced into a runoff; her opponents frequently barbed her for her attendance record as an officeholder, constituent services, ability to procure development in the ward and intergovernmental relations.

The Woodlawn-based 5th Precinct, which runs roughly between Blackstone and Stony Island avenues from 64th to 69th streets, was the holdout. The hiccup is a regular, if unfortunate, occurance in a city with thousands of precincts, said Jim Allen, a Chicago Elections Commission spokesman

“We have a number of precincts every election citywide — we had 40 this time — that, for whatever reason cannot transmit,” Allen said. “In the interest of transparency, we wait until the Wednesday after Election Day to allow the campaigns and other interested parties to observe the process of breaking the seals and processing those ballots to get a readable memory cartridge, so that they have the same poll-watching ability that they would during early voting or on Election Day in the precinct.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com