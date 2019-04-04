Korean dancer takes residency at SCDT

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

In April, Yo Seb Kim, Artistic Director of Choomna Art Center in Seoul, South Korea, will be in residency with the South Chicago Dance Theatre (SCDT).

Kia Smith, Executive Artistic Director at SCDT, started a three-year partnership with Kim in 2018 to provide her dancers with a new educational opportunity.

“The company is only in its second season. At the beginning of the first season, I immediately reached out to the international community to find opportunities for us to bring in international artists into Chicago, specifically the south side,” Smith said. “I was interested in Korea because it was a place that I did not know a lot about. “

“I was interested in finding a way to have an artistic partnership and an educational opportunity for myself and for my dancers. I reached out to a ton of artists in Korea and got in touch with Joseph and his community through the Korea National University of Arts where he went to school.”

Since the partnership has started, Smith has traveled to South Korea for a 10-day residency to teach a Contemporary Horton technique class at Choomna Art Center.

While Kim is in Chicago, he will teach a free dance class that combines Martial Art and Contemporary Dance on Wednesday, April 24, from 10:30 to 12:00 p.m. at Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S Stony Island Ave,. Between May 2 and May 4, Kim will perform in a production called ‘Dancing Beyond the Borderline.’

In the fall, SCDT’s artistic staff and dancers will go to South Korea for three weeks to study and work with Kim’s students at Choomna Art Center.

As the program continues, Smith hopes “to create long-term friendship and partnership between our communities at the South Chicago Dance Theatre and Choomna Art center. We want to create a sense of global citizenship between our two communities.”

