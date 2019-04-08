Lakeside Quilting Guild steps up to save annual quilt show

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

The Lakeside Quilting Guild co-sponsored the annual quilt show and sale at United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E 53rd St., to save a traditional community event.

‘Everybody Loves Quilts’ was the name of the 29th Annual Quilt Show and Sale at the church. On April 5 and 6, the guild and church displayed over 130 beautifully colored quilts.

According to the president of the guild, Nikki Whittingham, the guild wanted to co-sponsor the event after the church said that it was not going to host another show.

“The church said that if you want to continue to have this show, you’re going to have to step up and participate. They said that they weren’t going to do it anymore because they had been doing it for 29 years. There is a lot of work in putting together a quilt show,” Whittingham explained. “So, we decided to step up and partner with the church. We’ve done 80 percent of the work this year.”

During the event, members of the community were welcome to come into the church and view the quilts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $6. Throughout the day, participants were encouraged to enjoy refreshments in the tea room after viewing quilts, buying merchandise and participating in raffles.

Rockin Round Robin Blues, Lakeside Sapphire Samplers and Dyeing to Churn were the main feature of the show. The three large white and blue quilts located at the front of the sanctuary were a community project that the guild worked on. Some members of the guild choose to work on individual blocks and then the guild worked collaboratively to stitch each piece of the quilt together.

Attendees entered raffles to win baskets that members of the guild put together with fabric and other items to help someone start their first quilting project. For five dollars per ticket, a lucky person could win a Baby Lock Amelia machine that was worth $700. It was donated to the guild for the show by The Quilters Trunk, a quilting, sewing and embroidery shop located at 10352 S Western Ave.

The guild looks forward to putting on a special event for the 30th annual show next year. In the meantime, the guild welcomes new members, of any skill level, to attend their weekly meetings every Tuesday between 6:30 p.m and 9 p.m. in the church.

