U. of C. will announce Treasure Island replacement ‘in the coming weeks’

The University of Chicago has failed to meet its announced goal of choosing a replacement for the Treasure Island store in Hyde Park Shopping Center by the end of the first quarter 2019.

On April 5, the university released a statement that said:

“It was our goal to announce the new grocery store tenant for the Hyde Park Shopping Center by the end of the first quarter of 2019, but due to continuing negotiations with the prospective tenant, we will need just a bit more time. Real estate leasing negotiations at this scale are time intensive, and, as noted in our last post, we are bound by confidentiality agreements that do not allow us to disclose further details. We anticipate an announcement regarding the new grocery store tenant in the coming weeks. Until then, please know we are working diligently to secure this important resource for the neighborhood, and appreciate your continued patience in the process.”

Treasure Island’s unexpected closing in the fall of 2018 left a void for many Hyde Parkers. For many, Treasure Island gave them a lot of variety in food and it was a meeting place for groups like the Lakeside Quilting guild who use to meet on the lower level on the store.

The university’s recent response shows that members of the community are frustrated with the lack of transparency in the selection process. Many would like to know what grocer will replace Treasure Island, if it will have the same food selection as Treasure Island and if that grocer will financially accessible to all Hyde Parkers.

