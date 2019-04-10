U. of C. students protest on anniversary of shooting

A year after a University of Chicago Police Officer shot an undergraduate, Charles Thomas, in the shoulder as he was smashing windows while he was in the throes of a mental health crisis, students protested at Edward H. Levi Hall, 5801 S. Ellis Ave., where President Robert Zimmer’s office is located. They demanded the release of the U. of C. budget, including the amount of money allocated to the Department of Safety and Security and the UCPD. “Instead of investing in a private police force with a military-grade arsenal and a 27-block jurisdiction for the UCPD, the university could invest in building a more accessible, reliable mental health system that is responsive to student needs and input,” the students wrote to Zimmer. Josie Sabath, with megaphone, led about three dozen students in chants of “Care not cops!” and “UCPD, where’s our money?”