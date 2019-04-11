Kenwood boy’s Lacrosse team earn two victories over Crown Point Indiana elementary school

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood boys 7th and 8th grade lacrosse team dominated in its home matchups 12-3 and 10-7 over Crown Point (Indiana) elementary school last Saturday at Kenwood field.

“We really never let up the entire game,” said Scott Johnson, head coach of the Kenwood team. “We just continued to score.”

The Broncos were led by the goal scoring of midfielder Rondell Wetzel, who scored 8 goals in the two games, and Seth Parks, who scored four times in one game.

The two combined for 12 of their team’s 22 goals for the weekend’s games, while earning back to back victories for the season.

Coach Johnson credited most of his high-power offense to his young core. He also lauded Kenwood’s new field as outstanding.

“I was really anticipating the middle school team to come out and do well this year. And to see them go out in their first game last weekend and do exactly what we expected they were going to do was very reassuring. And I’m really excited for these guys,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he is grateful that most of his elementary recruits will return next year on the high school level. He said it is a great opportunity for his team to grow together.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Russell Wetzel, Kenwood, 8 goals.

Seth Parks, Kenwood, 4 goals.