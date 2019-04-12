Fox 32 crew prevents robbery on Lakefront Trail

HERALD STAFF REPORT

A cyclist along the Lakefront Trail in Kenwood would likely have been robbed yesterday had a news crew from Fox 32 been on the scene.

At the 4700 South block at around 3:30 p.m. on April 11, a 42-year-old man was walking his bike when three teenage would-be robbers approached him; one punched the victim in the face and ordered him to give up his wallet.

The victim then saw a reporter and ran to her for help; the crew caught the incident on tape. The offenders fled the scene, the victim declined medical attention and Chicago Police detectives are investigating.

herald@hpherald.com