Striking CSO to perform free Hyde Park concert

By M.L. RANTALA

Classical Music Critic

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra is giving a free concert tonight at the Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Since going on strike on Mar. 10, the CSO has given several free concerts across the city.

The CSO musicians are on strike for two main reasons: they believe the contract offered to them by management (the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association, or CSOA) provides salary incommensurate with their national and international status and they do not want to move from their current defined benefit pension plan to a defined contribution pension plan.

The musicians add that the CSO has had record levels of ticket sales in recent years and that the contract on offer does not reflect this.

The CSOA maintains that while the salary on offer is less than that provided to musicians in the San Francisco Orchestra (and one or two others), when cost of living is taken into account, the CSO would remain one of the very top remunerated orchestras in the world, earning more in real terms than other American orchestras.

The CSOA also argues that to maintain fiscal responsibility, they must move — as the vast majority of all employers who offer pension benefits have done — to a defined contribution plan, which they insist will not disadvantage musicians and that musicians already vested in the defined benefit plan will not lose any benefits.

The last time the orchestra went on strike, in 2012, a settlement was reached in two days. In 1992 a strike was settled in 15 days. On Apr. 5, the musicians rejected what the CSOA called their “last, best and final” offer. No date has been set to resume talks. The Apr. 5 offer included an increase in starting salary which would reach $178,152 in five years, up from $167,094 in the previous offer.

There has also been collateral damage. Some of the concerts offered at Symphony Center do not include CSO musicians, but have had to be cancelled because of the picket line in front of Symphony Center (220 S. Michigan Ave.).

Pianist Maurizio Pollini’s concert was cancelled, as was that of violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. One of the stops on Michael Tilson Thomas’s farewell tour with the San Francisco Symphony was cancelled as well. These are only a few of the cancellations.

The Chicago Civic Orchestra had to cancel a concert celebrating their 100th anniversary. It was to have been conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen with Yo-Yo Ma appearing as soloist.

This has frustrated classical music patrons who simply want the strike to end. But how the strike will be resolved — and when — isn’t remotely clear. But concerts like the one tonight at the Apostolic Church of God are a chance to keep the music playing while both sides consider their positions.