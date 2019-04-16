La Rabida honors volunteers at ceremony

By MARC MELTZER

Contributing writer

Volunteers are critical to allowing hope to grow at La Rabida Children’s Hospital, said Brenda J. Wolf, president and chief executive of the institution.

La Rabida, located on Lake Michigan in Jackson Park, honored its 231 volunteers with an awards dinner April 11 during National Volunteer Week. It specializes in providing primary and specialty care regardless of the patient’s financial status to address children’s complex and challenging medical conditions. Founded in 1893 by the government of Spain, it now offers care to 9,000 children annually.

The hospital says volunteers provided 10,798 hours of service last year valued at $266,603.

In announcing the theme for the hospital, hope grows at La Rabida in so many ways, Wolf compared the hospital’s efforts to gardening. “I don’t know how many of you have tried their hand at gardening, believe me I keep on trying. What I have learned is it’s a science and an art and maybe a bit of religion added in the mix.”

For a successful garden, “it takes a green thumb for sure, and a love and respect for nature.

“For hope to grow at La Rabida, . . . a most important and distinctive element . . . is all of you,” she told the volunteers. “Your attention, helping hands, special touches, warmth, smiles, and love, love, love are the very special ingredients that makes hope

grow here. . . .

“You are the sunshine, the water and nutrients and the special touch that allows hope to grow here at La Rabida.”

As part of the festivities, La Rabida honored a select group of volunteers for their years of service.

Among them was Dottie Woodard who started volunteering at La Rabida 15 years ago,

“When asked what motivates her,” Tonisha Daniel. manager of volunteer services, told the gathering that Woodard explains “volunteering has been her sense of purpose in helping others.”

“In spite of their disabilities and limitations these tiny patients have always been a true source of inspiration and constant reminder that life goes on despite unfavorable circumstances,” Daniel quotes Woodard as saying.

“We thank Dottie for her dedicated commitment to helping those in need. The compassion you show to the people we serve is an inspiration for us all,” Daniel said.

Also thanked was 10-year volunteer Lauren Chandler of Hyde Park.

Daniel said Chandler “stresses the importance of giving back to those in her own community. Even with her own physical challenges, she manages to serve our children with a smile and spends time reading with them as they wait for their appointments.”

In an interview, Chandler said: “I love being around the children. I don’t have children myself so this gives me a time where I can see children and interact with them and they’re a lot of fun. I have a good time.”

