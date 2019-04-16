Obama Foundation reports millions in donations since Jan. 1

By AARON GETTINGER

The Obama Foundation has received 11 donations in excess of $1 million from a number of charitable foundations and wealthy individuals, according to records on its website.

Of the top donors, only the Irving Harris Foundation, listed alongside Joan Harris, is based in Chicago. The Don & Anne Edwards Charitable Fund gave somewhere between $250,001 and $500,000. The list of donors includes some from outside of the United States for the first time.

The Foundation reported that 28 donors have given at least above $10,000 since the beginning of 2019. The Foundation lists contributors within brackets on its website; if the donors gave the least amount of money in each bracket, they would have donated at least $12,100,000 together since the beginning of the year.

For 2017, the Foundation reported $232,592,542 in fundraising, 94.9% from individual donations and 5.1% from corporations and foundations. It listed $22,108,294 in operating expenses, with over half going to programing followed by general and administrative expenses and those related to fundraising.

