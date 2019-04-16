U High girls soccer team earns 1-1 draw against Lisle

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The U High Maroons girls soccer team finished in a 1-1 draw against Lisle High School on Monday evening, making their record 5-3-1 on the season.

“We drew 1-1 today against a very good Lisle team,” said Bannon Stroud, head coach of U High girls soccer team. “I like to tip my hat to them. They played a good game. But so did we.”

Stroud said his team fought hard in a scoreless battle leading into half time, but surrendered their first goal of the game midway through the second half falling behind 1-0.

After surrendering that goal, the Lady Maroons answered with a goal of their own by freshman Emilee Pak, tying the game at 1-1.

“It was an exciting game. Both teams had chances,” said Joshua Potter, coach at U High. “We asked our kids to be resilient today and they were.”

The Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Emilee Pak, U High, 1 goal.

