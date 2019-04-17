2 opposing viewpoints on rent control controversy

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

As The New York Times reported last year, economists from across the political spectrum agree that “rent control makes housing problems worse in the long run.” A majority of states ban it. And yet it remains popular, because rent control does help some renters stay in their homes.

The Times cited a Stanford University analysis that indicated that rent control was accelerating gentrification in the Mission District of San Francisco, a predominantly Latino neighborhood, because landlords were converting rentals into condominiums and cooperatives. At the same time, the authors concluded that rent control does reduce the displacement of low-income tenants and the elderly.

The Herald interviewed two advocates for and against rent control in Chicago. Janet Smith is a professor of urban planning and policy at the University of Illinois at Chicago and co-director of its Nathalie P. Voorhees Center for Neighborhood and Community Improvement. Joe Houlihan is a landlord who manages 27 rental units in Logan Square, Avondale, Pilsen and Little Village.

Smith said rent control began as a measure to control housing for workers who moved to New York City in the 1940s to work in the war industries. “A response by owners of property is often to raise rents very quickly if they have high demand,” she explained. “So, the idea of there was to keep rents down so that people coming in for the war effort could afford the housing they were trying to live in.”

She said that the current push for rent control in Illinois, one of the states that bans it, follows the Great Recession-induced retreat in housing demand. Development is booming again in certain Chicago neighborhoods, including Hyde Park, and with that rise in development comes a rise in rents.

“In my view of it, [rent control] is a tool that can help stabilize communities, not destabilize them,” Smith said. “It’s a tool that can help people stay in communities who want to stay. Usually the opposition says, ‘Oh, that’s going to lock people in. They won’t be able to have any place to move!’ And they’re like, ‘That’s the point!’ We want to be able to stay in one place; we feel secure that we can stay in a neighborhood and not be threatened to have to move out.”

Smith said that residents in South Side neighborhoods see new residents paying higher rents than they are and come to support rent control to prevent this. On the campaign trial, Ald.-elect Jeanette Taylor (20th), for instance, frequently mentioned being priced out of Bronzeville as the reason she relocated to the 20th Ward.

Asked about the effect of rent control on landlords’ operating budgets, Smith said that they have to keep the doors open, the lights on, taxes paid and money reserved for major repairs and the like. “You don’t want to cut into that, but frankly if they’re operating at such a tight margin that they can’t deal with a kind of cap or restriction on rent going up, they’re bad landlords,” she said.

“Maybe they should have been higher rents anyway, but my point is that you’re supposed to charge your rents relative to what you need to pay the bills, and if you have a tight margin, meaning you don’t have enough coming into your reserves or to insure that rainy day problem, then maybe your rents should have been higher to begin with,” Smith said.

Rent control in San Francisco is in effect for all buildings constructed before June 13, 1979. Smith thinks this is bad policy and encourages rent control across the board, on all Chicago buildings. “The idea there is if you include all the rental units, then there’s no differential treatment,” she said, adding that higher-income individuals can move into “rent-controlled higher-income housing unit … more appropriate for their income.”

For small landlords who would be affected by legalized rent control in Chicago, Smith recommended tax breaks and no-interest loans if money is needed to rehabilitate a unit. “Larger developers,” she said, “should be operating their business in a way that a 2% increase in rent is not going to hurt them, it might just reduce a little bit their profit.”

While a bill on rent control stalled in committee this session in Springfield, Smith sees momentum as “the dialogue has shifted so strongly and more and more people are talking about it.” Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot, however, has not taken a position on the issue.

Landlord Joe Houlihan, on the other hand, is totally opposed to rent control, calling it “bureaucratic red tape with good intentions.”

“You can try to legislate a price cap on things, but that doesn’t change the fundamentals, which are that we’re living in a capitalist society, whether you like it or not, and you need to work within the incentives of that system,” he said, adding that Chicago’s low cost of housing compared with other major cities stems from its non-embrace of rent control.

Houlihan said lowering housing costs for the “fortunate few ends up costing the whole society more, because everyone else pays more in rent to make up for it.” He said the middle class is squeezed between ultra-luxury condos and “totally disinvested areas with very poor quality housing.”

Noting the decline of Chicago’s population from a peak of 3.8 million to 2.6 million today as it pertains to housing stock, Houlihan pointed to Garfield Park, Lawndale, Washington Park and Englewood — “parts of our city that have 50% of buildings left that they started with.

“Every single unit of that is gone,” he said. “Every single lot that you see is one less unit of housing that’s now available. And why did that happen? It didn’t happen because people raised the rents too quickly. It happened because the rents fell too quickly, and people stopped investing in the area. And you ended up with a cycle of disinvestment which ends up not only being destructive to our urban environment but to the very people who are living there.”

Houlihan said he is not the kind of landlord who buys buildings, removes previous tenants and raises rents following a conversion into luxury housing. “My business model is to take buildings that are otherwise going to turn into a vacant lot, and I have to put $100,000 a unit into it,” he explained. “If you tell me I can only raise the rents 2% over what they were before, that’s basically impossible for me to do. Therefore, the building just disappears; therefore, there’s less housing; therefore, supply has dropped, and rents for everybody end up rising.”

“If you make it impossible for people like me to do what I’m doing, you just don’t get any new supply or you don’t retain the supply you have,” he said. “Anybody who doesn’t agree with that should go walk through Washington Park, if you live in Hyde Park, and look at what happened in these areas where nobody has invested in buildings for a generation.”

Asked about displacement, Houlihan again remarked that Chicago once had 1.2 million more residents than it does now.

“What I’m saying is that the only way you can prevent that is if a certain percentage of people get ‘displaced’ so that their units can be upgraded and renovated and, in time, the goal is to make that an orderly process that’s fair and equitable, and we already have a very strong landlord–tenant ordinance, etc.,” he said. “But do we really want to go to the point of telling landlords, ‘If you invest in Chicago, there’s no way you’re getting your money back’? Because then they’ll just stop investing, and then more and more of the city will just continue to dissolve.”

He recounted purchasing 18 units in Little Village, renovating the six-unit first building he bought with $600,000 and charging $1,000 per apartment today. “But nobody was living there before, period, because the building was on the demolition list, about to be demolished,” he said. “That would have been six units that we’d never get back.”

He also recounted renovating buildings in Little Village that squatters had inadvertently burned down. “You have vacant building in a neighborhood that needs investment, it’s just a matter of time before something bad happens,” he said. “You can’t have these conditions of blight, or you end up with never getting these housing units back,” as the city bans six-unit rental housing construction.

“So once that six-unit on the corner I saved burns down or is torn down by the city, because it was abandoned for 20 years, that’s six units of housing that never come back, period. And that’s happening all over Woodlawn right now,” Houlihan said. “It’s hopefully going to slow down because of the Obama library, but it’s happening all over Englewood, Chatham, Auburn–Gresham. Go to any neighborhood on the South or West Side of Chicago, and they are probably losing more units per year in any one of those neighborhoods than are being displaced in the entire neighborhood of Woodlawn as we speak.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com