Robbery precedes vandalism Tuesday night

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Chicago Police have confirmed a robbery on Hyde Park Boulevard last night before police received multiple calls of vandalism in the neighborhood. Detectives are still investigating the crimes, and they have not confirmed if they were linked.

At 8:55 p.m. on the 1400 East block of Hyde Park Boulevard, four or five suspects robbed a 57-year-old woman after she fell to the ground while attempting to maintain control of her property. She injured her hand but refused treatment. The robbers fled the scene, and no one is in custody.

Around the same time, police received multiple calls of teenagers entering and vandalizing establishments in Hyde Park — the manager at Walgreens, 1554 E. 55th St., declined to give details on Wednesday, though management at McDonald’s and BP at 52nd Street and Lake Park Avenue said nothing had occurred there.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on the 6200 South block of Cottage Grove Avenue for having created a disturbance on a bus around 9:40 p.m. and charged with reckless conduct and resisting an officer at 9:40 p.m.

Social media posts indicate youths were roving the streets south of downtown, and a heavy police presence was reported in Hyde Park and near the Cottage Grove Green Line station.

