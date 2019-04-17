U. of C. History Dept. will host a conference on racial violence and xenophobia
By SAMANTHA SMYLIE
Staff writer
Scholars from the University of Chicago and around the country will lead discussions to examine the connection between anti-immigrant rhetoric and racial violence during a two-day conference.
The University of Chicago’s History Department will host the conference, called “Nativism, White Power, and Anti-Immigrant Violence,” from Friday evening to Saturday evening, April 19 and 20, at International House’s Conference Hall, 1414 E 59th St.
On Friday night, there will be a welcome and introduction by U. of C. History Prof. Ramón Gutiérrez from 5 – 5:15 p.m. From 5:15 to 7 p.m., there will two presentations that focus on ‘Racist Violence: Past, Present, and Future.’
- Mia Bay from the History Department of the University of Pennsylvania, “Color Line Violence in American History: Extra/legal, Extra/lethal.”
- Kathleen Belew from the History Department of the University of Chicago, “The White Power Movement Imagines the Future: Race War and Apocalypse.”
On Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m., presenters will focus on the session’s topic of “Xenophobia, White Supremacy and anti-Immigrant Violence.”
- Carly Goodman, Postdoctoral Fellow at the American Friends Service, “How John Tanton’s Network of Organizations Spread Anti-immigrant Extremism.”
- Elizabeth Gillespie from the McRae History Department of Western Carolina University, “White Women’s Narratives of Integration and Immigration: Supremacist or Not?”
- Leo Chavez from the Anthropology Department of University of California, Irvine, “Xenophobic Nightmares and Immigration Reform: Historical and Contemporary Narratives of Fear.”
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., presentations will focus on “Immigrants and the State’s Deportation Machine”
- Jessica Ordaz, of the Ethnic Studies Department of the University of Colorado, Boulder, “Immigration, Detention, and Death: Interrogating California’s Deportation Regime.”
- Juan Perea of Loyola School of Law, “Deportation and Exclusion as a Defense of White Nationhood.”
The last session on Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., will feature presentations that focus on “The White Power Movement: Organization, Recruitment, Membership, and Visions of Alternative Futures.”
- Joseph Lowndes, from the Department of Political Science at University of Oregon, “From Pat Buchanan to Donald Trump: The Emergence of Populist Nativism in the GOP”
- Michele White, of the Department of Communication at Tulane University, “How the Men’s Rights Movement and White Supremacists Appropriate the Civil Rights Movement.”
- Nicole Hemmer, from the History Department at the University of Virginia, “The alt-right in Charlottesville: How an online movement became a real-world Presence.”
The conference will end with a closing session from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The conference is free and open to the public. No large bags or backpacks will be allowed into the assembly hall. Everyone is encouraged to register online: bit.ly/nativismconf.