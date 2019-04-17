U. of C. History Dept. will host a conference on racial violence and xenophobia

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Scholars from the University of Chicago and around the country will lead discussions to examine the connection between anti-immigrant rhetoric and racial violence during a two-day conference.

The University of Chicago’s History Department will host the conference, called “Nativism, White Power, and Anti-Immigrant Violence,” from Friday evening to Saturday evening, April 19 and 20, at International House’s Conference Hall, 1414 E 59th St.

On Friday night, there will be a welcome and introduction by U. of C. History Prof. Ramón Gutiérrez from 5 – 5:15 p.m. From 5:15 to 7 p.m., there will two presentations that focus on ‘Racist Violence: Past, Present, and Future.’

Mia Bay from the History Department of the University of Pennsylvania, “Color Line Violence in American History: Extra/legal, Extra/lethal.”

Kathleen Belew from the History Department of the University of Chicago, “The White Power Movement Imagines the Future: Race War and Apocalypse.”

On Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m., presenters will focus on the session’s topic of “Xenophobia, White Supremacy and anti-Immigrant Violence.”

Carly Goodman, Postdoctoral Fellow at the American Friends Service, “How John Tanton’s Network of Organizations Spread Anti-immigrant Extremism.”

Elizabeth Gillespie from the McRae History Department of Western Carolina University, “White Women’s Narratives of Integration and Immigration: Supremacist or Not?”

Leo Chavez from the Anthropology Department of University of California, Irvine, “Xenophobic Nightmares and Immigration Reform: Historical and Contemporary Narratives of Fear.”

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., presentations will focus on “Immigrants and the State’s Deportation Machine”

Jessica Ordaz, of the Ethnic Studies Department of the University of Colorado, Boulder, “Immigration, Detention, and Death: Interrogating California’s Deportation Regime.”

Juan Perea of Loyola School of Law, “Deportation and Exclusion as a Defense of White Nationhood.”

The last session on Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., will feature presentations that focus on “The White Power Movement: Organization, Recruitment, Membership, and Visions of Alternative Futures.”

Joseph Lowndes, from the Department of Political Science at University of Oregon, “From Pat Buchanan to Donald Trump: The Emergence of Populist Nativism in the GOP”

Michele White, of the Department of Communication at Tulane University, “How the Men’s Rights Movement and White Supremacists Appropriate the Civil Rights Movement.”

Nicole Hemmer, from the History Department at the University of Virginia, “The alt-right in Charlottesville: How an online movement became a real-world Presence.”

The conference will end with a closing session from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The conference is free and open to the public. No large bags or backpacks will be allowed into the assembly hall. Everyone is encouraged to register online: bit.ly/nativismconf.

s.smylie@hpherald.com