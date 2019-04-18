Friends of Blackstone Library annual book sale

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Friends of Blackstone Library will be holding their annual book sale on Saturday, April 27, between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Chicago Public Library Blackstone Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave.

Community members are invited to purchase fiction and non-fiction books for readers of all ages. Media items such as audiobooks, DVDs and music CDs are also available for sale. Proceeds from the sale will go to the Blackstone Branch’s Chicago Public Library Foundation Fund.

If you have gently used books, the library will accept donations from the community. You can drop off books at Blackstone Library during library hours. Library hours are Monday and Wednesday at 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

s.smylie@hpherald.com