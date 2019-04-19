Hyde Park representatives say Mueller report does not exonerate Trump

By AARON GETTINGER

U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd), who represent most of East Hyde Park, have made it clear that they do not think President Trump was exonerated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference into the 2016 election, and both attacked Atty. Gen. William Barr’s handling of the matter.

Responding on Twitter, Rush called Barr’s press conference before the report’s release “a political stunt” and expressed disapproval of its redactions. He sarcastically claimed he was shocked by the revelation that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had lied to the media about FBI agents contacting her to express disapproval of then-Director James Comey.

In a statement, Kelly, a member of the House Oversight Committee, also castigated Barr for the redactions and said she looked forward to Mueller’s testimony before Congress.

“The American people deserve to know how and why Russians attacked and undermined our elections. Likewise, they deserve to know what President Trump has done to protect himself, his family, his allies and his businesses,” Kelly said. “What we can see from the Mueller Report makes it clear that the President is not exonerated because there is evidence against the president, his administration and his allies.”

