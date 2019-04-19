Police to brief community about burglaries at May CAPS meeting

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

There have been 11 apartment break-ins in the past month in Hyde Park, with residents at home and threatened by the suspects in two of those cases, according to police records.

The Chicago Police will update the community over the robberies on May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at a regularly scheduled Chicago Alternative Police Strategy (CAPS) meeting at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Dr.; the next CAPS meeting for the police beat covering most of Kenwood will be at 6:30 p.m. on May 14 at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave.

CAPS Sgt. Yolanda Walton said police are communicating with real estate companies and landlords about ways their tenants can prevent burglaries.

She also gave advice on preventing robberies: “It’s incumbent upon people to be aware of their surroundings. Don’t walk with your cell phone in their hands. If you’re leaving the house, let somebody know you’re headed out.”

While the home invasions, first reported by the Chicago Maroon, have been worrisome — on one occasion, a burglar threatened a resident with a taser before stealing property from her apartment — the violent and property crime rate in this year to date is lower than it was at this point in 2018. The University of Chicago Police issued their update on crime trends for the first quarter of 2019, reporting a 35% decrease in robberies and a 25% decline in burglaries.

However, violent crime so far this year is higher than the five- and 10-year averages in Hyde Park–Kenwood, though the UCPD cautions that those averages include statistics from 2013 and 2014, which were the lowest recorded years for violent crime in the area. The number of property crimes so far in 2019 is still lower than the five- and 10-year averages.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com