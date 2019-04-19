U-High girl’s soccer team fell 3-1 to Hancock on home field

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The U-High Maroons girl’s soccer team fell to 5-4-1 on the season after a 3-1 loss to Hancock High School at home on Thursday night.

“Our physical effort was ok,” said Bannon Stroud, head coach of U-High girl’s soccer team about his team’s effort . “It wasn’t terrible, but I feel like mentally we weren’t really in it today.”

Coach Stroud counted the loss as “a learning experience,” as his team surrender three goals to a high powered Eagles offense in the first half.

The Eagles offense were led by the great scoring of fielder Ri Ri Tovar, who scored two spectacular goals at the 25:45 and 12:05 minute mark of the first half. Given her team a 3-0 lead.

With 8:56 remaining in the first half down 3-0, Maroons fielder Elizabeth Gately scored a goal making it 3-1 at halftime.

In the second half, both team’s pitched a shutout and did not surrender a goal.

Final Score: U-High 1, Hancock 3.

The Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Ri Ri Tovar, Hancock, two goals.

Elizabeth Gately, U-High, one goal.

