Cleanup, resource fair, film screening planned Saturday in Jackson Park

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

A number of activities for environmental and community engagement are planned for Saturday, April 27, at Jackson Park.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., volunteers will clean up the playground at 62nd Street and Stony Island Avenue, followed by a landscape architect-guided tour of the planned Obama Presidential Center site until 4:30 p.m.

The Chicago Park District, the Nature Conservancy, the American Youth Soccer Organization, the Jackson Park Golf Association, the Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC), the Obama Foundation, 1Woodlawn, TreeKeepers, the office of Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), and Illinois Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) will participate in a community resource fair at 4:30 p.m. at the fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

At 5 p.m., “Before the Flood,” a 2016 documentary on climate change narrated by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, will be screened, followed by a community discussion.

“It’s really a wonderful thing,” said JPAC president Louise McCurry. “DiCaprio traveled around the world finding practical ideas we can implement in our communities to prevent global warming.” The discussion will focus on local actions.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com