2,922 glimpses of President Obama

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

There’s former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle on the back of a golf cart somewhere in Washington, being ferried from one inaugural ball to the next on the early morning of Jan. 21, 2009. There’s Obama hamming with comedian Keegan-Michael Key at the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, back when presidents still attended. He’s shown with German Chancellor Angela Merkel more than once and, in another frame, triumphant with his would-have-been heir apparent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Then he’s there with his actual successor and their wives on Jan. 20, 2017, meeting at the White House steps en route up Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol.

Every day for eight years, New York City artist Rob Pruitt had painted a scene of Obama taken from the previous day’s news photographs. The last day “was a day of mixed emotions, as I had a foreboding feeling in my mind … that things were probably not going to go very well,” he told guests at the exhibition’s April 18 opening reception at the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.

Pruitt got the idea in the heady days after the 2008 presidential election ended, when his feverish efforts to help Obama campaign no longer had an outlet — “The votes had been counted, and it was a done deal. I was trying to figure out what I could do to not just leave it all behind.”

So he painted scenes somewhere between photorealism and impressionistic of Obama for everyday of his eight-year presidency, taking an hour to record a photograph of the previous day with gusty white brushwork on a red- and blue-airbrushed background.

“We walk through our lives hoping and looking for things to be compelled by — a work of art, a novel or a film,” Pruitt said. “Or in this case a politician, somebody that expresses ideas about how we should treat one another and the way that we should move forward as a society. And when we get that inspiration, we can do something with it.

Celebrated South Side artist Theaster Gates — who leads the Rebuild Project, of which the Arts Bank is part — concurred. “In this post-Obama moment, it feels really nice to kind of return to all of these achievements that happened over the administration and maybe even offer a kind of salve for this current, red moment.”

Pruitt expanded on this. “Everything is really tethered to the moment in time that it happened, including a painting — but that doesn’t mean it only belongs to that time,” he said. “Time moves forward, and then there’s a new context to evaluate it in. If people on the left are evaluating Obama differently now, it’s because of this new context. But the political climate will again shift, and there will be another context that will provide a new evaluation.”

Just blocks from the planned site of his presidential center, these 2,922 looks of former President Obama have been housed in non-chronological order at the exhibition space. Gates said he approaches the series with the idea that every day with Obama in the White House was a good day and hopes audiences approach the exhibition in a meditative headspace, to remember “what it was like to have a real president” and to share it with children.

“I’m not a political scholar or a political news junkie, either. I found something about Obama as a candidate that resonated with me, that made me feel like the world and my own personal world was going to get better because I shared the same values and same viewpoint,” Pruitt said. “Was I ever disappointed with any misstep or policy that I might not have liked? Maybe, but not enough to change the overall way that I felt, or what I was getting from his presidency.”

“The Obama Paintings” is on through Aug. 25.

