5th Ward discovery recount to begin Friday — will not conclude tomorrow

HERALD STAFF REPORT

While the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said last week that the discovery recount requested by 5th Ward aldermanic candidate William Calloway would conclude by April 25, it will instead begin on Friday, April 26, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the board’s warehouse at 1869 W. Pershing Rd. and continue onto the following day from 9 a.m. if necessary.

Last week, the elections board certified that Ald. Leslie Hairston won the runoff election by 176 votes over Calloway.

The board expects to have five teams of staffers conducting the recount proceedings; both Calloway and Hairston may attend alongside one observer per team.

Calloway requested recounts in 10 precincts. While a discovery recount cannot change the result of an election, it can be the basis of an election challenge should inconsistencies come to light.

Discovery recounts also are occurring in two other wards, the Albany Park-based 33rd and the Uptown-based 46th, both of which had significantly closer runoff elections between incumbent aldermen and challengers.

herald@hpherald.com