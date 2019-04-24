Chicago public school’s CEO warns that an elected school board might not solve trust issues between the current board and community members

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Janice Jackson, CEO of Chicago Public Schools (CPS), does not believe that an elected school board in Chicago will be the “panacea” that resolves the lack of trust between community members and the current appointed board. Jackson warns that if an elected school board is not thoughtfully assembled, it can lead to elected board members who are there to “protect the interests of rich and powerful.”

Jackson shared her views on an elected school board during an April 22 forum called “American Public Schools: Making the Grade?” that was hosted by the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. Jackson was on a panel with John King, president of the Education Trust and former U.S. Secretary of Education, and Pedro Martinez, superintendent of San Antonio Independent School District. The panel was moderated by Gretchen Crosby Sims, executive director of the Institute of Politics.

During the forum, Jackson was asked if an elected school board would help or hinder her ability to effectively pursue her agenda at CPS. Jackson replied, “We have to look at the progress that CPS made under an appointed school board. I think that there are lessons to be learned from other school systems that have elected school boards. We just had an election where 30 percent of eligible voters came out to vote for the mayor. So, how many people do we think is going to come out to vote for elected school board?”

Jackson goes on to say that what she hears from local activists and community members who want an elected school board is “frustration around a lack of transparency around what is happening.” She believes that notifying the public about possible changes for community schools a year before the changes are enacted will allow time for public debate.

However, Jackson wants the public to see that an elected school board is not a “silver bullet” to the issues that communities have with an appointed school board.

“If an elected school board means a single mom from Englewood is going to be on the school board for Chicago public schools, sign me up. But we know what this usually looks like. So, we have to put in system and structures that guard against special interests and money determining who is sitting on those boards,” Jackson said.

The Illinois House bill, HB2267, which passed on April 4 by 110-2, will allow Chicagoans in 2023 and 2027 to use a separate ballot to vote for 20 elected school board members. The bill is likely to be voted on by the Senate in May, but there is already a lot of momentum behind the bill.

During their campaigns, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker supported an elected school board. Local education advocates and youth activists in the city have called for an elected school board to hold officials accountable for decisions that harm neighborhood schools and for better representation of Chicagoans.

Throughout the rest of the forum, Jackson noted, despite a few equity issues and financial constraints that the district face, CPS has made many improvements.

When asked to talk about accomplishments made by the district, Jackson said: “The transformation of CPS has been talked about a lot. We are very proud of the progress that we have made with record high graduation rates, more of our students matriculating into college and successfully completing college. CPS has been identified as one of the districts improving our graduation rate faster than any other school system in the country. We were recognized by multiple universities for the performance happening in our district in regard to growth.”

While talking about goals to accomplish in the future and top priorities for the district, Jackson stated that “You can look at the work that we have done around college access starting with our Freshmen on Track work and the connection to graduation. Those are things we will continue to do because they are working … there is one equity issue that doesn’t get talked about a lot, it is access to high-quality curriculum.”

“One of the things that we are working on as a school system is ensuring that every single school has access to high-quality curriculum from Pre-K through high school. So, that teachers are not spending all of their time creating or re-creating things that already exist and instead of spending much more of their time teaching, looking at student’s work, etc,” Jackson said.

When asked about how conservative policies at the federal level are impacting CPS, Jackson responded: “We have come so far and are much more progressive than some of the policies of the current administration. Two examples would be our focus on restorative justice and getting rid of zero tolerance discipline strategies and we’ve seen it work. We have prioritized social-emotional learning. Another example is around Title IX initiatives, some of those are being walked back or looked at in a different way. We have our own struggles as a school system, and we have been addressing them head-on.”

Even with the progress that CPS has made, Jackson wants to remain focused on solving issues of equity, like the achievement gap between students of color and their White peers.

“There are a lot of positive things that are happening, but we are excited. But we’re not going to spike the ball at the 20-yard line, we still have a lot of work to do to feel like the work is done, ” Jackson said.

