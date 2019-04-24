Chicago’s Pre-College Science and Engineering Program to host parent orientation

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Chicago’s Pre-College Science and Engineering Program (ChiS&E) will have a spring and summer parent orientation and registration from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at the University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

The event will have guest speaker Dr. Araceli Martinez Ortiz, Executive Director of the LBJ Institute for STEM Education and Research and associate research professor of Engineering in

the College of Education at Texas State College. Dr. Ortiz works with students who are traditionally marginalized in science, technology, engineering, and math fields. Through her research, Ortiz studies the role of engineering as a curricular context and problem-based learning as an instructional strategy to facilitate students’ mathematics and science learning.

In partnership with Chicago Public Schools, the University of Illinois at Chicago, the University of Chicago, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ChiS&E will provide age-appropriate hands-on science and engineering activities for students on Saturdays in the spring for students in K-10.

Throughout the afternoon, parents will learn more about the programming that will be offered. Parents with children in K-2 and 5th grade, Saturday sessions are three hours each and parents must accompany their students. For parents with children who are rising 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th graders, they will have an opportunity to pre-register for four-week summer programs.

Registration will be open to current students in grades 3 and 4 and new students cannot enroll. New students who are in grades K-2 and 5-10 can enroll. All programming is free.

During the 2019 orientation, parents must bring their child’s birth certificate and most recent report card.

s.smylie@hpherald.com